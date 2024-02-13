Snapped Achilles and missed World Cup: ACT skipper opens up on 10 months of pain

ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa is eyeing a showdown with the NSW Waratahs in his comeback match as he targets an early April return from an Achilles rupture.
The prop suffered the injury in Australia's loss to New Zealand in July and has spent the past eight months completing an arduous rehab program.
The recovery has progressed well and he's now looking at returning to the field midway through the season.
The Brumbies' first game of April is a home showdown with the NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium on Saturday, April 6 and Alaalatao's presence would provide a major boost for the side.
The captain concedes it has been a mentally and physically challenging period, but the prospect of a looming return has him brimming with enthusiasm.
"The hardest part at the beginning was understanding this is a 10-month injury," Alaalatoa said. "In order for me to process that was to see what my goal was and when I wanted to come back and then understand all the things I need to tick before that.
"Then I've just taken it day by day, there's been daily achievements and there's been monthly goals. That's been keeping me on track to be back and come back better.
"I'm tracking for April, I haven't put a date on it yet but every day it's getting stronger and I'm in good hands with some great physios so I'm heading in the right direction."
Alaalatoa is one of a number of players in the Brumbies injury ward, with multiple stars racing the clock to be fit for round one next Friday.
Forwards Rob Valetini, Darcy Swain and Cadeyrn Neville are all carrying injuries into the season.
Flyhalf Jack Debreczeni is set to miss the first month of the campaign with a foot injury while Ben O'Donnell continues the lengthy path back from an ACL tear.
The injury forced Alaalatoa to watch from the sidelines as the Wallabies endured a historic group exit at last year's World Cup.
It was a tough pill to swallow for one of Australian rugby's most respected figures and his leadership was sorely lacking in an inexperienced squad.
The sport has entered a new dawn since the disastrous campaign, with Eddie Jones replaced by experienced New Zealand coach Joe Schmidt.
Alaalatoa said it was hard to watch the Wallabies struggle, but is optimistic the Wallabies are on track for a revival in 2024 and beyond.
"That hurt," he said. "As an individual it hurt not being there, it's something you build towards for a number of years but also watching the boys struggle in that campaign and not being able to be there with them and comfort them [hurt as well].
"I knew how hard they were working behind the scenes and what they were putting in day in, day out and they just couldn't get the results. That was probably the hardest part and I know a lot of boys who were part of the campaign started this year with an edge, wanting to rectify that performance."
Like many athletes who have suffered a serious injury, Alaalatoa battled numerous mental demons throughout his recovery.
While it was not always easy, he attempted to maintain a positive outlook and credits his family for helping support him during a difficult time.
Alaalatoa's wife gave birth to twins in May, with the injury allowing him to be present for the formative months of their lives.
"I was devastated for a few months," he said. "But for the babies, watching them crawl for the first time or watching their first tooth come out, those are things I probably took for granted when I was back fully fit and was missing those.
"The Brumbies are really good at trying to have the balance of coming into training and getting the most out of rehab and then also the balance of going home and spending time with the kids so that's been really special."
