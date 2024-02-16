Cash from Kangaroo Paws: how to make your garden lucrative

The dahlias, in fact, might be even better money spinners than fresh flowers, fruit and veg, as they can be sold online. One dahlia tuber can turn into six dahlia tubers in a year, or even 1000 dahlia plants in two years if you collect the seeds once the flowers have died back and a nicely dried. Dahlias grow ridiculously fast from seed. You'll get blooms the first year, and enough tubers to divide and sell in about three years, though if you have several varieties of dahlia you'll find they're a bit promiscuous in the pollination department, and the big dinner plate yellow dahlia has been pollinated by the a mini red dahlia. Most of your seedlings won't come true to type, but this is a good thing, as you can sell dahlia varieties that no on else can offer through the various online sites where one can buy or sell anything from a felted chicken shaped tea cosy to hand made and quite unique garden gnomes. Dahlia tubers can be posted, just like saffron bulbs -but sell the saffron stigmas, too,' either fresh or dried and posted.