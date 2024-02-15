The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

New ESA boss vows to cut red tape on health checks for firies

PB
By Peter Brewer
February 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's newly-appointed Emergency Services Commissioner will initiate mandatory health checks for all his operational firefighting staff as a priority when he formally takes up the top job in the next few weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.