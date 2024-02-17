The Canberra Times
Home/News/History
In Depth

What we've learnt since the first dinosaur was named

By Will Dunham
February 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On February 20, 1824, English naturalist and theologian William Buckland addressed the Geological Society of London, describing an enormous jaw and limb bones unearthed in a slate quarry in the village of Stonesfield near Oxford.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.