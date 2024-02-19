The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 20, 1967

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
February 20 2024 - 5:00am
If you seem to have no luck fishing, try using worms from the garden as bait. It worked for a man from Narrabundah, who was reaping the rewards of an abnormally successful fishing trip, it was reported on this day in 1967.

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

