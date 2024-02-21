The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: February 22, 1986

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
February 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: February 22, 1986
Times Past: February 22, 1986

There were 1212 pampered pooches at the Royal Canberra Show's championship dog show, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1986. There were more than 100 different breeds of dogs parading around the ring, from miniscule Chihuahuas to large Labradors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.