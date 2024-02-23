Growing sweet peas is simple - if you know a few insider tricks

Still looking guiltily at the packets of spinach, red mignonette letter, and various broccolis.

Wondering if I'll plant garlic this year. Shop-bought garlic turns to sawdust after a few months, but there are so many small-scale garlic growers locally now that there are fabulous varieties to choose from, with no digging.

Onions planted last winter for storage should be lifted now, when the tops die off. Leave the dug onions in the sun for a couple of days to dry off, but don't let them get wet. Either hang them up in bunches by the dry tops or stick them in old net bags to make sure the air can circulate. Store them in a cool, dry (not necessarily dark) place.

Guzzling home-grown eggplant, the long thin kind, including a wonderful tender white one. Sadly the home it was grown in is down the valley, not my place, but these are so tender they have converted my 'I hate eggplant' husband into one who happily holds out his plate for a second helping.

At the first sign of powdery or downy mildew on your grapevines or zucchini, pull off the infected leaves and compost or burn them. Make sure the soil is well mulched to stop contact between vines and damp soil, and any leaf residues in the soil. Spray with a mix of 1 part full cream milk to 9 parts water, under as well as on top of the leaves every three days.