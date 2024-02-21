Libs want greater transparency in infrastructure funding

The ACT's opposition has hit out at the government, calling for greater transparency in the cost of its major infrastructure projects.
The Canberra Liberals say the ACT government's major infrastructure projects are expected to cost more than $8 billion and want the Chief Minister to explain how he plans to fund this.
The opposition has based its calculations on the estimated costs of major infrastructure projects including the Canberra Theatre, the northside hospital, a new stadium, convention centre and music pavilion. Estimates provided by the government suggest these and other projects could cost up to $4 billion altogether.
But the Liberals have also claimed the light rail to Woden will cost $4 billion. The government has not released any forecast costs for this project and have said they are prevented from doing so due to commercial sensitivities.
However, Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has questioned this saying the government has announced an estimate for a new northside hospital, which is expected to cost about $1 billion.
"Andrew Barr knows the cost of stage 2B of the tram will be astronomical and that is why he will not publicly state how much it will cost because the result will be further increases in rates and government charges for Canberrans," she said.
"The argument of 'commercial in confidence' does not stack up when he is more than happy to spruik to Canberrans that a new northside hospital will cost $1 billion before any contracts have been signed.
"Why is it OK to reveal how much some infrastructure projects will cost but not the tram?"
The government has hit back at the Liberals, with acting Chief Minister Yvette Berry saying the government's infrastructure plan did provide transparency, especially as the budget only included costings for the next four years.
"The ACT budget includes provisions in the forward estimates (four financial years) for projects in the government's infrastructure plan," she said.
"The long term ACT infrastructure plan indicative project pipeline then provides further transparency around the timeframe for projects beyond the next four years."
Ms Berry also said the government would provide more information in the next territory budget.
"There will be a further update in the ACT budget in June on the government's infrastructure decisions, as well a pre-election budget update in September," she said.
"Canberrans will be able to clearly see how this government can deliver the projects we are committing to."
Ms Lee provided little information about the Liberals' infrastructure plan. She said the opposition's full plan would be released and costed before the election but would not be released until after the territory budget.
"The Canberra Liberals will announce our infrastructure plan after the budget," she said.
"We know that given the budget review and the significant deterioration in the financial situation that we saw, even in the first six months, that we can't make any assumptions about what's going to be contained in this upcoming budget."
