Times Past: February 23, 1993

February 23 2024 - 5:30am
The front page on this day in 1993 let Canberrans know that "unemployment can kill you". Or at least that was the message delivered by experts at the Australia Medical Association forum in Canberra the previous day. The medical experts stressed the importance of employment, and said unemployment was no less serious than road accidents, alcohol abuse and AIDS.

