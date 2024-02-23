Times Past: February 24, 1969

From a special The Canberra Times correspondent, on this day in 1969, reports of a "fantastic" day appeared on the front page.
The often forgotten, small mining town of Captains Flat had a brief revisit to its former busy days.
"It was fantastic!" were the words from well-known Captains Flat personality Tom Kerr in response to the successful day that was the Australiana auction.
For a few hours on the Saturday morning, Captains Flat was a booming country town with cars lining Foxlow Street on either side.
The contents of the Captains Flat Museum that were owned, up until a few weeks before the auction by Hector Davies, were up for auction on behalf of an anonymous seller.
For this "collection of colonial folk household bric-a-brac and furniture", bidders came from hours away, as far as Sydney and from places like Cooma.
Canberrans made up the most of the visitors.
