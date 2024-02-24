The cruel double-standard and macabre contradiction of UFC

Let me recount what I imagine is a fairly typical experience. In early primary school, we were sent each Monday night to what was optimistically called a "gym". In a draughty community hall, we were subjected to various admonitions and tests, one of which involved standing in a big circle while an adult swung a wharf rope with a knot on its outer end. We were told to jump the rope as it approached from behind. I was one of many who misjudged its height or speed and had my feet whipped from under me slamming me headfirst into the timber floor.

