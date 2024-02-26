Cult US burger chain In N Out coming to Canberra for a one-day pop-up

Cult American favourite In-N-Out must have heard how much Canberra loves a burger because they've chosen the nation's capital as the site for their one-off Australian pop-up for 2024.
It's understood that Canberra is the only city on the menu this year.
In 2023, hundreds of people queued for hours at the St Kilda pop-up in Melbourne just to get a taste.
This year you'll have iconic Canberra views if you're in the queue. Kingston's Walt and Burley is the venue for the pop-up on Wednesday, February 28. Head down to the Foreshore from 9am until 3pm for a taste of the limited offering.
The "double double", the "animal style" and the "protein style" are the three choices on the day.
The "double double" boasts two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato and the In N Out trademark spread, which hasn't changed since the first store opened in 1948.
In N Out was America's first drive through hamburger stand, Harry Synder and his wife Ester opened a venue in the Los Angeles' suburb of Baldwin Park.
Now the burgers are the favourite of A-list celebrities. Paul Giamatti celebrated his Golden Globe win for The Holdovers in January 2024 with one. At the Genesis Pro-Am golf tournament this month, Tiger Woods caused a scandal when he had one on the course, and threw out the pickles.
Rumours have long circulated whether the cult chain would set up in Australia. In 2020 the chain sued a Sydney burger chain registered as "Down N Out" and won the case. There was also a case pending against a Brisbane company registered as "In N Out Aussie Burgers" in 2021.
There is speculation that the Australian pop-ups are a strategy to shut a legal loophole and if the American I N Out uses its trademark at least once every three years in Australia, other businesses can't adopt its brand.
We don't care why they're here, just that they are. Don't miss out.
