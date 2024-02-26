The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 27, 1961

By Canberra Times
February 27 2024 - 12:00am
The front page of the paper on this day in 1961.
Rents of a substantial number of Commonwealth-owned homes in Canberra were to be raised by one shilling to 25 shillings a week, The Canberra Times reported on this day 59 years ago.

