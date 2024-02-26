The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Construction starts on Molonglo River Bridge

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
February 27 2024 - 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction has started on the $225 million Molonglo River Bridge, which will improve connectivity and reduce travel time in the Molonglo region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.