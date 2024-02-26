Construction starts on Molonglo River Bridge

Construction has started on the $225 million Molonglo River Bridge, which will improve connectivity and reduce travel time in the Molonglo region.
The 200-metre-long bridge will be built across the Molonglo Nature Reserve and the biggest river in the region and will connect with new arterial roads.
Jointly funded by the federal and ACT governments, the new infrastructure will also include two new intersections, off-road shared paths and a pedestrian underpass.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the project is designed to meet the needs of a growing population.
"This investment isn't just focused on building a new bridge over the Molonglo River, we are also constructing the lead-in roads and intersections that link in with the new suburb of Molonglo which will be the region's commercial centre," he said.
The bridge will connect Molonglo Valley's growing areas of Denman Prospect and Coombs with the earlier land releases in Whitlam.
The government said the new road network will also be able to support a future light rail connection.
The first stage of works will include the realignment of the northern approach road to Coppins Crossing, which will provide access for construction vehicles and machinery and reduce disruptions for road users.
City Services Minister Tara Cheyne said the project will make roads safer and more reliable for those driving through Coppins Crossing to Woden and West Belconnen.
"Molonglo residents have been very vocal in their support of this project and I am sure they will be excited to see construction activities underway on site, knowing we are a step closer to delivering the necessary infrastructure this region needs," she said.
"We will work with the contractor to ensure Coppins Crossing remains open as much as possible as the built is being built."
Around 560 jobs will be created in the design and construction phase.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the project will provide a major economic stimulus to the Canberra region.
"Projects like this are important to not only keep Canberrans employed and businesses running, but also to provide the Canberra community with better infrastructure and safer roads long into the future," she said.
The bridge is expected to be open by the end of next year.
