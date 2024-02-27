Temporada says adios, final service is May 18

After just celebrating its 10th birthday, owner and executive chef Dave Young has announced Temporada will close its doors in May.
Young admitted that running a small restaurant is challenging at the best of times and the past few years weren't necessarily the best of times for the industry.
"We've had such an amazing 10-year run and having the opportunity to be a part of the lives of so many Canberrans for so long has meant the world to us," Young said.
"We've decided that 10 years is an incredible milestone and it's time to turn our focus to new things."
With the final service set for May 18, Young will roll out a range of events over the next three months, with some throwback moments to favourite dishes and menus from the past 10 years.
"We'd love to see everyone before we say adios to celebrate all the good times we've had in the last decade," he said.
He said while he would miss the buzz of service, creating new dishes and exploring flavours, the two things he would miss most are his staff and the customers.
"For our staff, this is one last shot for them to really show what they're about," he says.
"I have so much love for the team - they literally turn all the cogs and make the machine work.
"And our guests, this is your last chance - or two, or three - to come and experience our food, our service, our hospitality. You're the reason Temporada has made it to 10 years."
Temporada encourages people to follow its social media accounts to know when the final events will take place.
