The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Fire trail maintenance has gone 'down hill', former parks director says

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
February 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire trails in the ACT are in poor condition due to a lack of maintenance and there is little interest in fire management in the upper echelons of the environment and planning directorate, a former senior director of ACT Parks has told an inquiry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.