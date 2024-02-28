The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Labor's in bed with developers': Greens slam Steel's planning decision

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated February 28 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's Greens' Environment Minister has blasted her Labor colleague over a decision to call in an estate development plan in Denman Prospect, saying she was blindsided by the "reckless decision".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.