'Labor's in bed with developers': Greens slam Steel's planning decision

The ACT's Greens' Environment Minister has blasted her Labor colleague over a decision to call in an estate development plan in Denman Prospect, saying she was blindsided by the "reckless decision".
Rebecca Vassarotti said she was not consulted about Planning Minister Chris Steel's decision to call in the "Stromlo Reach" development, which will include more than 1000 homes.
"I was blindsided by this decision," she said.
"This decision to call in this development is something that I was not aware of and so I'm deeply concerned about that.
"Canberrans expect us in shared government work constructively and productively with each other."
Stromlo Reach includes 295 new single dwelling residential blocks and 15 multi-unit sites to accommodate approximately 839 dwellings. There will also be space for a new school and a community park with playgrounds and recreational facilities.
It will be developed by Capital Estate Developments, part of Terry Snow's Capital Airport Group.
The proposed estate has been subject to criticism from conservation groups in the past, who have raised concerns of the impact development would have on an adjoining area known as Bluetts Block.
The groups' early impact work at the block determined the existence of endangered box-gum woodlands, as well as several other species of significance.
Ms Vassarotti said she shared concerns about the environmental impacts the development could have on the area.
The Greens have also claimed former planning minister Mick Gentleman received a letter from a private developer asking for the project to be approved.
"If you needed more evidence that Labor is in bed with property developers, this is it," ACT Greens planning spokeswoman Jo Clay said.
Call-in powers have been dropped in the territory's new planning laws, which came into effect in late November.
The development application for Stromlo Reach was lodged in July 2023, meaning Mr Steel was able to use the old power to call in the estate. Ms Vassarotti was critical about the Planning Minister using the old power.
"My expectation always is that we work constructively and we work productively, that we do raise issues and identify areas of concern, that we follow proper process and the ACT Greens have long been concerned about call-in powers," she said.
"That's why we worked to remove call-in powers under the new system and why we are so surprised and disappointed around the reckless decision to actually use this power that isn't even possible under the new system."
Mr Steel said he acknowledged the Greens were conflicted by the decision given their opposition to call-in powers but he said both parties recognised an urgent need for more housing.
"ACT Labor is committed to increasing housing supply and providing more housing options for more Canberrans," he said.
"This decision will enable more housing and more affordable housing to be built as soon as possible."
Mr Steel said the Greens needed to be clearer on what their proposal for a city limit means.
"They need to explain how the ACT could ever achieve our commitments to build more housing, and more affordable housing, without some level of greenfield development over the coming decades," he said.
The Canberra Times understands Mr Steel called Ms Vassarotti about the decision about 8.15am on Wednesday morning but she did not answer and no message was left.
The decision was publicly announced at 10am and Ms Vassarotti said she found out from The Canberra Times.
The decision to call in the development was made on Tuesday.
Shadow planning spokesman Peter Cain said it was hypocritical for the Greens to condemn the approval of the development as they shared government with Labor.
"What have [the Greens] been saying within government to address a development they are clearly concerned about, what is their role in government," he said.
"It's pretty hypocritical for them to come out now and criticise the development when they are in government."
Mr Cain said the call in approval of the development meant the government did not trust their new planning laws.
"He's used his call-in powers as a signal to say he's not confident in his own planning system," he said.
