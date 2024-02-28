The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra Liberals party president elected, empty chair filled

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
February 28 2024 - 8:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nick Tyrrell has been elected president of the Canberra Liberals, filling an empty chair that was left vacant after the previous president was deposed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.