Why giving is the greatest gift for any gardener

Sadly there are few banana growers in Canberra, though the new red finger variety of banana may mean any household with a garden or a patio for a large pot can be self-sufficient in bananas, too. But as a six-year-old remarked to me happily a few weeks ago, "Now I know where apples come from" as he began to munch one. He was also totally fascinated to find that potatoes are a hidden treasure underground. I offered him a bunch of roses to take home for his mum, but he didn't think she'd be interested. "I think she'd like potatoes best."