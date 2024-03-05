Woman claims 'fixing' golf club-smashed windows before court appearance

A woman told a magistrate she had already fixed the several windows she "smashed" with a golf club a few hours before her court appearance.
Lisa Mary Garland, 31, who is yet to enter pleas in the ACT Magistrates Court, was granted bail after she "made admissions" about the damage on Tuesday.
The inner-north resident faces multiple charges, including burglary and possessing an offensive weapon, relating to an incident which allegedly occurred at 2am on Tuesday.
Magistrate James Lawton asked Garland, who had been arrested about 5am the same day, if she understood the allegations made by police.
"I smashed a few windows, but I got them fixed. Everything was sorted," she said, representing herself in court.
Mr Lawton told her: "The windows have been smashed this morning."
"Are you sure they've been fixed already?" he asked.
Garland replied: "Yeah."
The court heard Garland broke into the lounge room of a house while the resident was asleep. When they woke up and discovered her inside the home, they pushed Garland to leave.
It is alleged she left but picked up a golf club left outside the unit and began smashing windows, damaging seven of them.
Prosecutor Jack Hill had opposed Garland's bail application saying she could not "abide by court orders".
"She has made admissions in court this morning to the offending conduct," he said. "There's obvious drug issues at play."
On Tuesday, Garland also faced a charge of indecent exposure relating to an incident near Westfield Belconnen last month.
The court heard she was subject to a one-year ban from the shopping centre and had been found completely nude outside a toilet block at the nearby Belconnen bus interchange.
Security reported her to police, who arrived at the scene in the afternoon. Garland allegedly told them she was "not aware she was in a public space" and thought the ban was no longer in place.
Police alleged she was "slurring her words" at the time, and officers believed she was under the influence of "an intoxicating substance".
Mr Lawson granted Garland bail and said she could use the time to obtain legal advice before her next court date later this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.