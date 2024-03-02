Enlighten dishes up a treat for Canberra's foodies

Calling all foodies! Enlighten is the place to be when it comes to culinary delights.
But with only 10 more dinners to head out to the National Triangle to take advantage of what's on offer, no one will blame you for coming prepared.
Here's what's on offer at this year's event.
The local brewery returns to the Festival Hub from 5pm to 11pm, offering a place to meet, eat, drink and be merry, all while soaking up the festival vibes.
So what local delights are joining BentSpoke?
Burger icon Grease Monkey will join Enlighten once again, as will Tikka Stand Food Truck Super Bao, and Occasioni by Agostinis.
Spit Shack, Gas Coffee, Gourmet Scoops, Palacinke - Delicious Crepes and Shandong Style Dumplings, round out the other local offerings at this year's Festival Hub.
Meanwhile, interstate food trucks Foodie Lads Fish & Chips Truck, Som Som Candy and SpanThai are ready to show the capital's foodies what they can do.
Get ready for a burst of colour and - most importantly - flavour, as this pop-up precinct takes over Enlighten.
With a mix of local and out-of-towners bringing with them a mix of delicious savoury and sweet delights, this is also a feast for the senses with the neon alley the perfect touch for the Enlighten projections.
On the menu this year we have Ash's Nachos, dishing up some vege and beef nachos for anyone wanting some Mexican delights.
Food Trap is certainly going to be a memorable one with this neon truck bringing a whimsical take on yumcha. Think butter chicken and cheeseburger dumplings and barbecue pork and duck springrolls.
Big Antico Woodfired Pizza will be sure to get the tastebuds wanting more, while StroopBros will be dishing up stroopwafels and ice cream sandwiches. And if big, fat, New York-style cookies are more your thing, Thicc Cookies are the place to go.
Canberra favourites, Mr Papa will be dishing out their Peruvian street food, while The Pharaoh BBQ is the spot for modern African cuisine.
And that's just the beginning.
The Canberra region has some of the best wines around, and Enlighten is your chance to get up close and personal with some of them.
The festival's newest wine and spirits bar, Bar Berra, is the place to go if you want to sample some of the region's finest wines and spirits.
The offerings at this year's event include Mount Majura, Collector Wines, Lark Hill Winery, Nick O'Leary, Clonakilla, MADA Wines, The Canberra Distillery and Underground Spirits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.