Preview the best 2024 Enlighten city illuminations

Lego transformed the imposing facade of Parliament House clickety brick by brick on Thursday night.
During a media preview of Enlighten's city illuminations, minifigures clopped to a soundtrack up and down Parliament's halls, their legs picking up pace when the bells rung.
Seagulls swooped and squawked, on the projection and in real life.
Scenes from the Lego Senate and Lego House of Representatives chambers were accompanied by the voices of the real president and speaker.
"Order," Sue Lines shouts out to rowdy Lego politicians.
The projection - inspired by Lego Parliament House - is designed to attract people of all ages to Parliament House, the Department of Parliamentary Services' Catherine Roach said.
"It's a real lively adaptation of the beautiful Lego Parliament House. It's like a day at Lego Parliament House on our facade," she said.
"We've created this wonderful, colourful and fun illumination, which is just heaps of fun [and] full of characters.
"I've been able to see it a few times and the soundtrack always gets me dancing."
Canberrans and visitors should start their Enlighten tour at Parliament House, Ms Roach said.
People can park in the underground carpark before making their way around the National Triangle, seeing other displays and passing food and drink trucks.
The National Gallery of Australia's illumination Indigenous All Stars is designed by renowned artist Vincent Namatjira.
It coincides with his Australian in Colour exhibition, which begins March 2.
Assistant director of First Nations art at the gallery, Bruce McLean, said Mr Namatjira beamed when he first saw the projection.
"The smile on Vincent's face was probably the biggest smile I've ever seen in my life," he said.
Mr Namatjira describe the engrossing display as "a tribute to some of my heroes, and a celebration of Aboriginal excellence past and present".
It features many of his portraits.
The scene moves across landscapes as Adam Goodes, Vincent's great-grandfather Albert Namatjira, Vincent Lingiari, forgotten Indigenous soldiers and others appear on the facade.
Mr Namatjira's iconic artworks, the movement and powerful soundtrack make for an engaging display.
"I started painting portraits because I'm interested in people and power and wealth and politics," Mr Namatjira said.
"Portraiture is a way of putting me, myself, in someone else's shoes as well as sharing with the viewer what it might be like in my shoes."
The Museum of Australian Democracy's illumination has an 80s theme.
The projection by artist Nordacious (James Hillier) tells the untold stories of politics in the era of shoulder pads, big hair and even bigger personalities.
The party only continues inside the building, with a free fun-for-all-ages time warp featuring freestyle aerobics from 8pm, a karaoke room and even prizes for the best dressed.
The National Portrait Gallery partnered with Yuwi, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander artist Dylan Mooney for its illumination.
Watch as the digital artist draws in real-time, with his creations appearing alongside the gently moving landscape illumination.
City illuminations also appeared on the National Library of Australia and Questacon.
The library will have "the nations photo album projected", Events ACT manager Ross Triffitt said.
"[Questacon] have captured the power of First Nations storytelling and science in the midst of all visual feast.
"Enlighten illuminations will light up some of the nation's most iconic buildings in a stunning display, light and sound and movement."
MORE ENLIGHTEN:
The illuminations at the six institutions with the national triangle are not the only light displays on during Enlighten.
There will be displays at other landmarks such as the Royal Australian Mint, the Canberra Times Foundation, the Canberra Airport and even the light rail stops.
The City Renewal Authority has also brought a popular a light-up dinosaur display in Civic Square.
City illuminations run from March 1 to 11.
