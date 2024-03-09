The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Passionate about plants? Here's a few beauties to try in our climate

Jackie French
By Jackie French
March 10 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some gardeners see their front yards as a form of exterior decoration, the design taken from a magazine, increasingly often the plants chosen and arranged by professionals, and very nice they look, too.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.