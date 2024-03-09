Passionate about plants? Here's a few beauties to try in our climate

You are better off with a dwarf red banana - both the fruit and the plant are smaller than Cavendish and other common bananas, and ours has survived nicely for three years in the garden with no care at all, next to a sugar banana which has a - ta da! - a large bunch of fruit almost ready to pick. The bunch presents a conundrum though - the longer I leave it, the sweeter the fruit ... but the sweeter the fruit, the more aromatic they will become, and so attract the fruit bats, who will guzzle the lot overnight, about two metres from my bed, thus keeping me awake as well as pinching my bananas.