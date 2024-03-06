'Caught red-handed': Neighbours foil alleged burglar's escape

Two neighbours banded together to physically restrain an alleged burglar until police arrived, a court has heard.
On Wednesday, the ACT Magistrates Court heard 39-year-old Colin Maxwell Booth allegedly burgled a house in Spence twice in the same week.
Booth, who wore a red shirt, black pants and had a Nazi swastika tattoo on his forearm, was denied bail after being charged with two counts of burglary, and single counts of theft and going equipped for theft.
He is yet to enter pleas.
According to court documents, the alleged burglary victim heard noises outside his home about midnight on Tuesday, when he claims to have found Booth standing in the carport.
Police claim the resident called out to Booth, who then ran into the backyard.
A neighbour, who had come outside after hearing the commotion, told police he saw Booth carrying a cannabis plant allegedly stolen from the backyard.
The neighbour and the alleged victim approached Booth and a "scuffle" broke out. The court heard the neighbours physically restrained Booth and stopped him from leaving.
One of them called the police, who arrested the man on arrival. Officers found a pair of bull nose pliers, side cutters, and two pairs of scissors in Booth's bag, among other tools.
Police also found allegedly stolen property inside the bag, namely a leather wallet, car keys, house keys and a heart-shaped box.
On Wednesday, Booth also faced charges for previously alleged crimes including assaulting a frontline worker and resisting a territory official.
Legal Aid lawyer Giordano Borzuola told the court there was no forensic evidence linking Booth to the first alleged burglary on Sunday.
"He's sort of been caught red-handed hasn't he?" magistrate Alexandra Burt said, referring to the second alleged burglary.
The magistrate accepted there was a presumption of innocence but said there was a strong prosecution case.
In denying him bail, Ms Burt told Booth: "My concern is about the reoffending... you were already on bail ... burglaries are serious."
"Resisting a territory public official and assaulting a frontline worker concerns me as well," she said.
Booth will return to court in late March.
