The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Caught red-handed': Neighbours foil alleged burglar's escape

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
March 6 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two neighbours banded together to physically restrain an alleged burglar until police arrived, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.