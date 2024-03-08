Lose the booze and soak up the sights? I'll drink to that

Hello, everyone. I'm Michael and I'm an alcoholic.
To be honest - and that's the point of an admission like this - I wouldn't normally describe myself with that word. But, by many of the official definitions, I am. I tend to drink most evenings; often I say I'm just going to have one glass of wine but end up having two or three; and I certainly rely on alcohol as a way to destress or socialise... especially when I'm travelling.
There's always been a natural pairing between travel and booze. They go so well together - like gin and tonic, let's say. For many people, the relaxation of a holiday is heightened by a cocktail in hand. For others, it's a way to connect with the local culture through its products and traditions. For some, though, it's simply that there's no judgement about opening a bottle before lunch. That's why it was so interesting to see a new report from Expedia Group highlighting a growing trend that it's cleverly dubbed "dry tripping". In other words - people going on holidays sober.
Of the people surveyed, 40 per cent said they would be interested in staying at a hotel that offers easily accessible alcohol-free options. The top reason for wanting to reduce the amount of booze was actually financial - to save money (and it's a good point, when you think about what all those $20 cocktails can add up to over the course of a holiday!). But close behind, the second reason people are reducing alcohol while they're away is to feel better, physically and mentally.
There was a time when going dry on a holiday would've meant missing out on the experiences that revolve around booze (and, let's be honest, many of them do). But the hospitality industry is starting to catch up with this trend in travel behaviour.
A great example is Sobah Brewery on the Gold Coast. It looks like one of the many other breweries in the region, set in an industrial-style building, with large metal vats along one wall, a bar with taps and can-filled fridges along another.
But not only are all the drinks here non-alcoholic, it's also the first Indigenous-run craft brewery to do that. Owner Clinton Schultz, a Gamilaraay man and psychologist, wanted to create a cultural hub that celebrates Indigenous heritage, promotes a healthy lifestyle, and (importantly) offers high-quality drinks. With a new cafe serving native ingredients like kangaroo and crocodile, along with brewery tours and special events on the weekend, it's becoming a popular spot for locals and tourists.
So, how common are booze-free holidays? Well, the same Expedia Group survey that identified this growing trend found that the most likely kind of holiday where people would cut back on their drinking was a wellness retreat, followed by a nature-based trip, and then a hiking holiday. What's clear from that data is that eliminating (or reducing) alcohol is seen as just one part of a trip where the priority is already health and fitness. I'm guessing not many people heading for a buck's party in Bali consider laying off the Bintangs. But even that's changing.
Just a few months ago, I went on a trip for three weeks and decided not to touch a drop of alcohol the whole time. I wasn't going on any kind of wellness retreat - it was just touristy stuff in Malaysia and Singapore - but it seemed like a good excuse to do a bit of a detox. And guess what? It went better than I could've hoped! Aside from the physical effects (I lost about three kilograms, for example), the most noticeable benefit was just how good I felt. I slept better, woke up earlier with more energy, and would spend the whole day exploring with enthusiasm and positivity.
It really challenges the notion that a drink heightens the experience of a holiday when sobriety allows you to see and do so much more.
On that trip, I found it easy to go without a drink because, as a predominantly Muslim country, alcohol is not available everywhere. I could've bought a beer at a convenience store and had it in my hotel, but it's normally not on the menu at the local restaurants. I don't think it would be as easy for me somewhere like Italy, for instance, where most meals are served with wine and it's an important part of the culture. Yet, it turns out Italy is one of the top destinations for alcohol-free tour company, Hooked, which also leads group trips to places like Mexico and Greece for travellers who want to be amongst like-minded non-drinkers.
Increasingly, there are more alcohol-free options in the travel industry, like active tour company We Love Lucid, which declares, "adventure is the new social lubricant". Some cruise companies, like Norwegian, have changed their beverage offerings to have premium non-alcoholic packages.
There are some resorts, including the Club Med at Marbella in Spain, that have entire pool and bar areas that don't serve booze. And many airlines have started adding zero-percent beer, wine, and cocktails to their inflight menus (there's only so much Coke or orange juice you can have on long haul!).
What's so great about all of these offerings is that they appeal not just to people who never drink, but to those who see travel as a good reason to give up the booze for a little while and make their time in a new country even more rewarding. My recent dry trip to Malaysia was not the first time I've done something like this, but it was the longest and it had the biggest benefits. So, yes, I'm Michael and I'm an alcoholic. But I also now really enjoy travelling sober.
