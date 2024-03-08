Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

1. Think About It is the best horse in the race. That doesn't mean he automatically wins the race, far from it, but he's entitled to be a short-priced favourite given the CV he has compiled in 13 career starts. He has an Everest to his name and two Group Ones. The five-year-old has done everything required of him in his two trials, suggesting that he has returned at least as well as last campaign. The caveat is that this campaign he isn't being trained to peak second up over 1200m. There are Doncasters and Queen Elizabeths on the agenda. That, in theory, makes him more vulnerable first up. Particularly given that his dangers have all had a run or two under their belt. It's his determination which constantly gets him over the line, a quality that is hard to quantify.