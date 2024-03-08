The Canberra Times
Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

By Brad Gray
March 8 2024 - 11:00am
Five-year-old grey Lekvarte is tipped to win Race 9, the MOSTYNCOPPER ASPIRATION QUALITY over 1600 metres at Randwick. Picture Bradley Photos.
Race 1 - 12:30PM MIDWAY HANDICAP (1600 METRES)

9. Cut On A Dime resumed as a gelding at the midweeks three weeks ago and was doing his best work through the line behind Sir Artie. Out to the mile looks a perfect progression second up for the Bryce Heys-trained galloper. The biggest appeal with this four-year-old compared to his rivals is the likelihood that the best is still to come from him. He showed the stable enough to warrant a crack at the Randwick Guineas last campaign. He was then tried later over 2400m in the Queensland Guineas too. Not sure where he fits in regarding his best distance but he does look well placed on Saturday in Midway company. Drawn wide but he'll get back regardless and be allowed to blend into the race at the right time.

