Iconic Aussie brands celebrate milestones

Two much-loved Australian companies are marking their recent anniversaries with products designed for the bedroom.
Country Road is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of limited-edition products.
Together with Australia's oldest working textile mill, the iconic retailer has reissued an archival design from its 1994 collection, the Waverley Mills throw.
Entirely crafted in Tasmania, it's made using Tasmanian Merino wool, which is spun, woven and finished in-house at Waverley Mills.
Designed in limited numbers, each piece is made to be loved and passed from one generation to another.
In 1994, Waverley Mills also created a striped picnic rug for Country Road.
Inspired by the classic design from the archives, the company has reimagined it as a luxuriously soft throw, with yarn-dyed stripes and a rolled fringe, made using locally-sourced superfine Merino wool.
"One of the great things about working with Country Road is that we share a lot of very similar values, especially around craftsmanship," Dave Giles-Kaye, CEO at Waverley Mills said.
Country Road members will be the first to access the products, which are released throughout this year.
Meanwhile, Vegemite has launched a brand new bed set, a delightfully delicious twist to celebrate an upcoming 40-year anniversary.
In April 1984, a jar of Vegemite became the first product in Australia to be electronically scanned at a checkout (at Woolworths in the Sydney suburb of Chullora, for 66 cents).
Happy little Vegemites can enjoy a taste of the famous spread with a fluffy and comfy doona cover, matching pillows, and a throw blanket for relaxed nights in.
Available at Spotlight, it's the perfect addition to any Vegemite lover's home.
Vegemite celebrated the company's 100th anniversary last October.
