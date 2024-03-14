Like Peter Dutton, John Gorton once had a nuclear plan. It didn't end well

For multiple and obvious reasons, Dutton can't afford to see the Nationals fragment over the 2050 target, or have his conservative Liberals arc up about it. The nuclear policy is the glue keeping various bits of the Coalition stuck to the target. Dutton argues the opposition believes in renewables but they won't alone get Australia to the target. "Labor sees nuclear power as a competitor to renewables," he said this week. "We see nuclear power as a companion to renewables." It's an energy policy that gives something to various otherwise irreconcilable groups within the Coalition.