Raiders grand final hero of '89 running for mayor of Mackay

Canberra Raiders great Steve Jackson has been a grand final hero, a chicken shop owner, and a real estate agent, but now he has his sights set on politics.
The legendary Raider who scored the game-winning try for the Green Machine in the 1989 grand final against Balmain will head to the polling booth on Saturday hoping to be elected the new mayor of Mackay.
"I'm just learning on my feet and I get quite anxious whether I say the right or wrong things, but at the end of the day all my friends say to me - just be you," Jackson told The Canberra Times.
"That's why people like me ... it's because what they see is what they get, and in the political game there isn't much transparency."
Mid-last year Jackson was approached to lead the Mackay First party to bring a fresh approach to the local council on the Queensland coast.
At first he said he scoffed at the suggestion, but then he rang up his good friend for advice - former international rugby league player, Raiders teammate and now boxing promoter Dean Lonergan.
"Canberra people will know him, he was a front-rower for the Kiwis back in the day and we lived together in 1988," Jackson explained.
"Deano is now a very influential man in boxing, so I rang him straight up.
"I said, 'You're probably going to laugh by what I'm going tell you, but I'm thinking about running for mayor of my hometown Mackay'.
"He said, 'Now, why would I laugh at that? You've done things in your life that people only dream of. If you go for it, and you miss out, what have you lost? But if you go for it, and you get it, what an amazing legacy to leave behind for your family'.
"Now I'm all in, boots on the ground, and the election is on Saturday, March 16."
Jackson said along with addressing the common issues of people in the Mackay community like "roads, rates and rubbish", he is keenly aware of the cost-of-living crisis impacting the area.
As a successful businessman over many decades, the 58-year-old wants to put Mackay back on the map by instilling pride in the community, supporting growth by attracting people to live there, and all while promoting unity.
"I'm humbled by the support I'm getting," he said.
"We're in a situation here on Mackay where we need change.
"The incumbent is a strong campaigner. He's been in office for the last two terms, which is eight years, and sometimes a different person with a different direction can be the answer.
"Our big vision for this under 'Jacko's team - Mackay First' is to ignite pride.
"When I went to Canberra I was known as 'The Mackay Boy' and I loved that, so our vision is ignite pride, be united and pull in the same direction, and to empower growth in the region.
"I do between 80 and 90 hours a week with everything I do, but I've got a beautiful family up here that support me and I'm just loving it."
