Times Past: March 24, 1973

Helen Tsijai from Bougainville was amongst eight lecturers from Papua New Guinea who taught children at Narrabundah Primary School a native song in Pidgin, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1973.
Pidgin is a grammatically simplified form of communication that is built between more than one group of people who do not have a shared language.
The group are teaching and studying at the Canberra College of Advanced Education until November.
They visited schools and places of interest all over Australia along with partaking in special-purpose studies.
At Narrabundah, the group of lecturers shared with the children about the culture and the people of Papua New Guinea.
William Laisuit, one of the teachers in the group, was impressed with the strong interest of children in things that seemed natural to him such as the indigenous styles of housing.
To show their appreciation to the visiting lecturers, the children and teachers at Narrabundah Primary School invited them to attend a barbecue.
