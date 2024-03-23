Times Past: March 24, 1973

The Canberra Times
March 24 2024 - 12:00am
Helen Tsijai from Bougainville was amongst eight lecturers from Papua New Guinea who taught children at Narrabundah Primary School a native song in Pidgin, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1973.

