Hot diggity dog: Get along to Reload's Hot Dog Festival this weekend

You'd have to be barking mad to miss Reload Bar and Games Hot Dog Festival, coming to Verity Lane this weekend.
As well as an impressive line-up of 10 over the top hot dog flavours, the best thing is your four-legged friends are welcome too.
After the resounding success of the Chicken Wing Festival late last year, the Hot Dog Festival will also offer great food, fun and games, and an abundance of adorable sausage dogs.
"We're thrilled to bring the first-ever Hot Dog Festival to Canberra," event organiser Marc Brown said.
"It's an opportunity for the community to come together, indulge in delicious food, and enjoy a day filled with fun activities."
As well as an all-you-can-eat hot dog challenge and a wide selection of craft beer, doggy beer, cocktails, and milkshakes, there'll be some fun doggy-inspired activities.
There will be a professional dog photographer on site, a costume contest, trivia and lawn games.
Or grab your favourite two-legged friend and enter the sausage toss and the sausage bobbing competitions.
"We encourage everyone to come hungry and ready for a good time," Brown said.
"And don't forget to bring your furry friends along - they're welcome to join in the festivities too."
Tickets are $25 per person and that gives you a draught beer, a side of fries, a choice of hot dog, and entry to all contests.
In the event of inclement weather, the festival will move indoors at Reload.
For those looking to test their culinary prowess, registration for the eating challenges will close at 1pm on the day of the event.
For more information and ticket purchases, visit @reload
