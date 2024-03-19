Light rail's true cost to Commonwealth Park above $1.46b: Liberals

The Canberra Liberals' claim light rail to Commonwealth Park will cost $1.46 billion, opening a new round in the political fight over public transport costs.
Opposition leader Elizabeth Lee said budget papers showed the cost would amount to nearly $1 million a metre for the 1.7 kilometre extension.
But the government said the figures included projects spread across the network, including work to expand the light rail depot and light rail vehicles that will run across the network.
The Canberra Liberals' analysis is based on the total cost over 16 years and includes capital expenses, maintenance and operation costs, the cost of raising London Circuit, new light rail vehicles and wire-free retrofitting works, and other early design and support costs.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said it was unfair to characterise the cost of light rail to Commonwealth Park to be $1.46 billion, saying it includes costs to support the continued delivery of the entire network. He said raising London Circuit also had additional benefits.
"The new light rail vehicles aren't going to run just from Alinga Street to the lake and the expanded depot isn't going to service light rail vehicles that only operate on the stage 2A line," he said.
"Raising London Circuit is an enabling project for light rail stage 2A but it has additional benefits including bringing the city to the lake, unlocking more land for housing, commercial, retail, hospitality and hotels."
The Liberals tallied expenses outlined in an answer to a question on notice Ms Lee asked in a Legislative Assembly inquiry into the ACT budget.
"The total cost of delivering stage 2A is almost three times what [Chief Minister] Andrew Barr said it would cost. It will cost Canberra taxpayers almost $1 million per metre of track," Ms Lee said.
"That is equivalent to all Canberrans paying no rates for almost two years.
"Andrew Barr boasts that the federal government is contributing 50-50 of the cost of stage 2A, but what this shows is that with them contributing $288.5 million, it is actually less than 20 per cent of the total cost."
In December 2023, the territory signed a $577 million contract to extend light rail from the city centre to Commonwealth Park, with the Commonwealth picking up half the bill and a completion date set for January 2028.
But in addition to the capital cost, the government has spent $52.2 million on early planning and design; $129.8 million to raise London Circuit; $265.4 million on support costs; $149.7 million for new light rail vehicles, depot expansion and wire-free running retrofitting works; $168.2 million on operating and maintenance; and $124.5 million on interest costs.
The total spend includes capital, operation costs and interest expenses spread out until 2038-39. The light rail project is delivered as a public-private partnership.
Mark Parton, the opposition spokesman on transport, said the figures for stage 2B were "mind blowing" and an "economic nightmare", telling the Assembly on Tuesday the cost would likely be above $4 billion.
"With the rapid bus between Woden and Civic currently taking 15 minutes and that same journey anticipated to be over 30 minutes on the tram, continuing this project is madness," Mr Parton said.
"The Canberra Liberals are committed to providing a transport network that is cheaper, faster, greener and will get Canberrans where they want to go, when they want to get there."
The Canberra Liberals have vowed to cancel light rail's stage 2B, planned to connect Commonwealth Park to the Woden Town Centre, if they form government after the territory election on October 19.
But the opposition has committed to completing stage 2A to Commonwealth Park.
Mr Barr hit out at the Canberra Liberals, saying they never have and never will support light rail in Canberra and he attacked their economic policies.
"They are the party that stands for cuts to government services, cuts to the public service, and cuts to Government infrastructure programs," he said.
"This is the mantra of the current Canberra Liberals leader, and it's about time that the conservative party in the Assembly is upfront with Canberrans on what exactly they plan to cut if they are given the opportunity.
"The Canberra Liberals have also failed to acknowledge significant offsets to the overall project costs, including contributions from the Commonwealth and relevant land sales along the stage 2A route."
