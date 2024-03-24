Times Past: March 25, 1995

On this day in 1995 came a story of two mates separated by a bridge and two elections.
Peter Kane lived in Oaks Estate and voted in the Canberra seat while his mate, Steve Harris lives on the opposite side of the bridge and voted in the NSW state election.
The two men worked with one another on the side of the side railway tracks that separated the two electorates. They lived within walking distance of one another.
Mr Kane remarked: "There's a bit of good-natured teasing between those of us who live near the border."
Harris shared life was indeed quite different for both men and they would be separated into Queanbeyan and Oaks Estate working gangs when they cleaned up the Queanbeyan River.
He also stated the two men, based on their state guidelines and service providers, used two different weed killers up to the borderline where they meet.
"Queanbeyan uses weed-killer A and Oaks Estate uses weed-killer B right up to the line where they meet," Mr Kane said. "It's a bit of a laugh, really."
The two men also shared who they were voting for with Kane voting for Labor's Sue Robinson while Harris opted for the Call to Australia Party's John "Chicka" Ferguson.
Despite these differences, they shared a common concerns around health, education and employment.
They both reiterated the importance of voting and saw the wisdom in compulsory voting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.