The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: March 26, 1993

RA
By Ray Athwal
March 26 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1993, Canberra rallied to provide John, a four-year-old boy with AIDS, an unforgettable adventure to the United States. John contracted the illness from either before his birth or shortly after and lost his mother to it earlier in the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.