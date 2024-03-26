Times Past: March 27, 1993

Rebecca Baldwin, age 15, took the chair in her first school board meeting at Melba High of the year, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1993. The parent members of the board were running late and Baldwin stepped up to represent her school of 550 students.
As a testament to her ability, parents and teachers were certain that she would be able to shoulder such a responsibility. In ACT, school boards play a vital role in deciding school policy and use of discretionary funds.
Melba High's principal, Ray Liver stated that "The parents and teachers on the board were so impressed with Rebecca's performance as chair, they encouraged her to nominate for the position."
He went onto say that Baldwin's involvement on the board is only a positive thing and it gives students an opportunity to problem solve and take responsibility.
As a result, Baldwin was unopposed when she was elected as the first high school student to be the chair of a school board in the ACT.
Baldwin has always had political ambitions. "I've always been keen to play an active role in the school and I was one of the first people in Year 9 at this high school to seek representation on the Student Representative Council," she said.
She brushed aside suggestions that her age would be a stumbling block in carrying out her duties and stated her confidence in being able to carry out all the activities of her job.
She did admit that she felt a little apprehensive at the first Belconnen district meet of board chairs where she was the only youngster amongst the 25 men and women members.
Baldwin remarked at the end of the meeting that "it was great to be there and nobody seemed to mind that I was a student".
