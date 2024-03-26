The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: March 27, 1993

March 27 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rebecca Baldwin, age 15, took the chair in her first school board meeting at Melba High of the year, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1993. The parent members of the board were running late and Baldwin stepped up to represent her school of 550 students.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.