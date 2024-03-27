Times Past: March 28, 1995

On this day in 1995, a host of performers from stand-up comics, mime and chalk artists, acrobats, impressionists and dancers descended upon Canberra for the World Busker's Festival.
Among the performers was an artist from London who only wanted to be known as Windsor. In describing his life story, Windsor has played a policeman in the hit British television series, the Bill, and was part of the London theatre scene in his early 20s.
Windsor, 33, expressed his displeasure with the television and theatre bosses and decided to change course and enter the world of busking. The decision took him on adventures to Holland, Australia and Switzerland.
"If you work in TV or theatre there's always a director who is using you as one of his tools and that's very frustrating," he said. "In the theatre there were light cues and technicians and stage managers who rely on everything that you say and do as their cues, whereas on the street you can go with the moment."
Windsor's act involved weaving comedy into juggling fire and defying a bed a nails.
"The [Canberra] people are supportive. You ask them to give a couple of bucks and they'll give you a couple of bucks," he said.
Busking had given Windsor the freedom to express himself and perform as he pleases. "I enjoy bringing some happiness into people's lives," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.