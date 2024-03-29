The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: March 30, 1988

March 30 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Year 12 student James Gifford, from Dickson College, Canberra was selected to represent Australia at the International Physics Olympiad in Vienna in June.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.