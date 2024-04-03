Times Past: April 4, 1991

On this day in 1991, pedal power was introduced to the suburbs of Canberra. Launched as part of the Australian Federal Police's community-policing initiatives, this program aimed to enhance police-community contact.
Constable Tim Pitman and Constable Greg Durr from Tuggeranong Police Station were the pioneering members of this bicycle patrol that underwent a two-month trial attached to the South patrol branch.
Equipped with Specialised Stump Jumper Comp 21-gear mountain bikes, loaned from Voss Racing Australia and valued at $1700 each, the officers patroled Tuggeranong, Woden, and Weston Creek.
The architect of this initiative was constable Pitman. He was inspired by his research of the Seattle police department's 1987 bicycle patrol initiative and visited various bike shops in Canberra.
After initial skepticism, the bicycle patrol garnered support, particularly from senior sergeants. Constable Pitman believed that bicycles offer a unique advantage, combining the mobility of a patrol vehicle with the accessibility of a beat-walking officer.
The patrols covered parklands, walkways, and shopping centers, and was focused on reducing juvenile crime and engaging with the community.
During their inaugural ride back to Tuggeranong police station via Woden and Weston Creek, the officers received positive feedback from both children and adults. Some children even rode alongside them during the patrol.
Constable Pitman said "We are not here to hassle cyclists, we are here to get to know them and provide a police presence in the suburbs."
