The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 4, 1991

April 4 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1991, pedal power was introduced to the suburbs of Canberra. Launched as part of the Australian Federal Police's community-policing initiatives, this program aimed to enhance police-community contact.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.