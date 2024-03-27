The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

O'Neil does not deny report Foster was reduced to tears

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
By Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
March 27 2024 - 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home Affairs secretary Stephanie Foster. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Home Affairs secretary Stephanie Foster. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has not rejected a report she reduced the secretary of her department to tears, but insisted she had a "very warm and collaborative relationship" with Stephanie Foster.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.