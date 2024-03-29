'I think union is better': Code hopper eager to set new trend

ACT Brumbies Super W star Kayla Sauvao is confident more code hoppers will follow her footsteps and return to rugby after a brief stint in the NRLW.
The inside centre made her Wallaroos debut in 2017 before taking a break to have a baby and jumping across to the rival code.
Sauvao turned out for the New Zealand Warriors in the 2020 NRLW season however she quickly returned to rugby union after coming to a simple conclusion.
"I think union is better," she said.
In returning to rugby, Sauvao is bucking the trend of the past few years, with a player exodus from the 15-player game to league.
Former Brumbies and Wallaroos star Grace Kemp headlines the crop to have joined the NRLW, with Emma Tonegato and Evania Pelite among the group of international players to leave rugby union.
The trend has emerged as rugby struggles to compete with its cashed-up rival. Contracts on offer in the Super W pale in comparison to what NRLW players can command, with the opportunity to play in State of Origin an additional lure.
Rugby Australia has increased investment in the women's game, however it is falling further behind after the NRL announced a fresh round of expansion on Thursday.
Rugby has attempted to compete in non-monetary terms, with the sport boasting a rich international schedule and overseas playing opportunities.
Sauvao has no regrets about her season of rugby league, but has thoroughly enjoyed her return.
"After my Wallaroos season I had my son and then had a bit of a break," Sauvao said. "Then I was just playing locally for [Western Sydney] Two Blues and then I decided to give league a go.
"It was a fun experience for me to see how it was but I decided to just stick with union because I think union's the better sport."
Sauvao will have her next chance to put her hand up for a Wallaroos return when the Brumbies play the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday night.
The Reds are reeling from a shock loss to the Western Force last weekend, while ACT held on to claim their first win of the season with a tense 24-22 victory over the Melbourne Rebels.
The Brumbies are without scrumhalf Jay Huriwai who broke her leg last week, with Kolora Lomani stepping into the role.
Sauvao has made plenty of sacrifices to return to the elite level and while she's eager to add to her eight Australian caps, she's currently focused on leading the Brumbies to Super W glory.
"Right now I'm focusing on enjoying rugby and getting my fitness up there," she said. "If I do get contacted by the Wallaroos then I'll be excited to get back there."
