Wallaroos high-performance boss Jaime Fernandez is confident rugby union and rugby league can put aside their differences to grow women's sport.
The two sports have engaged in a tense battle for athletes in a limited player pool, with the cashed-up NRLW clubs luring multiple stars away from union.
Former Brumbies forward Grace Kemp made a successful transition to the Canberra Raiders this year and has welcomed the increased opportunities that have arisen since the move.
There is currently scope for players to feature in both the NRLW and Super W competitions as their seasons do not overlap however this will diminish as the leagues expand in the coming years.
The rapid rise in rugby league wages also shapes as a key battleground, with cash-strapped union unable to compete financially with the rival codes.
MORE SPORT:
Fernandez is optimistic the sports can work together and said rugby can't afford to enter a pay war.
"It's difficult," he said. "Maybe there's an ability to coexist and work together. At the same time, it's not so much about trying to beat someone as opposed to how do you support the people we have? How do we invest in the players that have committed to us?
"That's the way to go rather than worrying about who else is doing what. Let's look after the good people who have been really invested in our program and working with us."
Fernandez stepped into his new job at a pivotal time for women's rugby in Australia.
The sport is rapidly professionalising worldwide and there is a desire to turn the Wallaroos into an elite side before the nation hosts the 2029 World Cup.
Finances, however, shape as a major restriction in these efforts.
Rugby Australia announced a $2 million increase in funds earlier this year and is currently in the process of finalising an additional investment for 2024 and beyond.
New RA chairman Daniel Herbert acknowledges his organisation has failed to prioritise women's XVs in the past but said it will be a key focus during his tenure.
"It's been well documented our financial position is not at its best," Herbert said. "We need to make sure we continue to invest and grow [women's XVs]. With the Wallaroos we've got a good opportunity.
"They performed really well in the WXV tournament recently so there's an opportunity to get some good improvement. High performance isn't about gold plating, it's not about how much money you spend. You certainly need investment and resources but there are far greater things like integration, alignment and cohesion.
"But we do need to find some more investment and some more resourcing to accelerate that team as they go forward because that will inspire young girls to want to play the game."
The Wallaroos are set for a major changing of the guard next year with coach Jay Treggoning standing down after two years in charge.
In his place will be the team's first full-time coach, the new figure to work closely with Fernandez to set the side on the path for international success.
The Wallaroos' performances at the recent WXV tournament indicate there is a solid platform to build on. Australia defeated France for the first time since 2010 and backed it up a week later to beat Wales. The only loss came to the fully-professional England side.
Fernandez hopes to finalise the new hire by the end of the year and looks forward to working with the coach to outline a vision for the sport.
"We want to be competing and fighting in that top-four space with the best nations," Fernandez said.
"That's [England], [New Zealand], the French, the Canadians, all those top nations. We want to be part of that and we want to win rugby matches.
"We want the public to be proud of what we do but most importantly I want the women to feel supported and valued and given the opportunity to be the best version of themselves."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.