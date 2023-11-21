The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Rugby Australia, Wallaroos keen to avoid NRLW pay war

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 21 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wallaroos high-performance boss Jaime Fernandez is confident rugby union and rugby league can put aside their differences to grow women's sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.