Peter V'landys must be laughing into his Weet-Bix right now.
Just months after the Australian Rugby League Commission chairman engaged in a public tit-for-tat with his rugby counterpart Hamish McLennan, the rival code is tearing itself apart.
Not only that, but rugby union's rapid decline could see it become the laughing stock of Australian sport.
The latest incident, the alliance of six member unions urging McLennan to stand down is just another example of the internal fighting that has contributed to rugby's steady decline throughout the past two decades.
MORE SPORT:
From former chief executive Bill Peever's infamous comments about his reluctance to fund clubs because they would "piss it up against the wall", to Raelene Castle's acrimonious exit after 11 former Wallabies captains called for her sacking in 2020, the sport has failed to unite behind a single vision.
McLennan had convinced himself he was the man to finally pull off the seemingly impossible task. The irony in the current situation is he has succeeded.
The only problem is he has succeeded in turning almost everyone against him. The tide has been turning against McLennan for weeks and the public response to Friday's statement has largely supported the member unions in their desire for the chairman to stand down.
The Rugby Australia chairman rose to the position at one of the sport's lowest ebbs, rugby on the brink of bankruptcy as COVID crippled world sport.
McLennan achieved plenty in his first years in charge, signing a new television rights deal with Stan Sport and securing hosting rights of the 2027 and 2029 men's and women's World Cups.
The chairman was also willing to take the fight to New Zealand Rugby and he extracted much-needed funds after threatening to leave Super Rugby Pacific.
But the personality that made him so well-suited to standing up to officials across the Tasman also played a key role in his downfall and the mess Australian rugby is currently in.
Again, there has long been a desire for reform of rugby's high-performance structures in a united effort to improve the Wallabies' and Wallaroos' results.
McLennan's execution of centralisation, however, has been shambolic and led to serious infighting and ultimately the position the sport is in today. Throw in the disastrous return of Eddie Jones and funding disputes and rugby is in a dangerous downward spiral.
If V'landys and the NRL ever felt threatened by rugby union, they certainly don't today.
The roots of rugby's problems run far deeper than McLennan's messy tenure.
It will take a herculean effort, and likely many years, to rebuild the 15-player game. Current RA chief executive Phil Waugh must regain the trust of the member unions, the Super Rugby franchises, players and fans.
The last group is perhaps the most crucial as the longer this saga drags on, the more supporters rugby loses and the fewer participants at the grassroots.
The way things are going, the NRL won't have to worry about salary cap exemptions or any other measures targeting rugby players because there won't be any left.
