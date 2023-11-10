As the fallout from the Wallabies' disastrous World Cup continues, spare a thought for the Wallaroos.
The Australian women's side has just toppled European heavyweights in the inaugural edition of the WXV competition, defeating France for the first time since 2010 in the process.
All the focus, however, has been on the Wallabies.
Last week it was Eddie Jones' resignation and Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan declaring he can rebuild the sport.
Now the official has reignited the fire by revealing the Wallabies program spent massively over budget this season as Jones was effectively handed the chance to do whatever it took to achieve success in France.
All this at a time the Wallaroos continue to fight for more resources and greater investment from RA. The players highlighted the disparity in the programs prior to World Cup in a very public fashion.
The results and performances of the two national teams suggest funding doesn't directly translate to results and women's rugby advocates have called for the resources to be more evenly balanced in the future.
"The Wallaroos play for the love and not the money," former star Louise Burrows said. "I don't think the Wallabies are playing for the love. Perhaps we need to give them a little bit less and the Wallaroos a bit more.
"Let's bring some love back, let's see that passion, that drive because they want it, not because they're getting paid to be there.
"If you're playing for the love, supporters will see that and it will keep people watching the game."
Burrows is one of the Wallaroos' old guard, a four-time World Cup legend who was required to pay to represent her country.
Despite the financial cost, she fondly recalls her playing days and is proud of all she achieved throughout a career spanning two decades.
The veteran can feel a sense of optimism as RA increases investment. The governing body took the first step to professionalism in February with an additional $2 million investment and hired a full-time high performance chief in August.
The next Wallaroos coach will be full-time for the first time, with interviews starting to take place.
Officials are also putting the finishing touch on phase two of their investment, to be announced in early 2024.
RA is currently finalising a loan to raise up to $60 million as they look to take advantage of the British and Irish Lions, a men's World Cup and women's World Cup.
The exact amount directed to women's rugby won't be finalised until the debt process is complete, however investment is expected to increase significantly.
RA is determined to ensure the Wallaroos challenge for the trophy at the 2029 World Cup on home soil.
So while the Wallabies face an uncertain future, there is hope our women's players will lead the sport into a successful era on and off the field.
