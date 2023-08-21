The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Rugby Australia facing NRLW exodus as Wallaroos commence crisis talks

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Raiders star, and former Wallaroo, Grace Kemp has warned more rugby players will jump ship to the NRLW if Rugby Australia does not invest properly in their women's program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.