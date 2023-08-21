Canberra Raiders star, and former Wallaroo, Grace Kemp has warned more rugby players will jump ship to the NRLW if Rugby Australia does not invest properly in their women's program.
Kemp's dire prediction follows a protest from Wallaroos players, who have hit out at Rugby Australia for making more of an effort with the wives and girlfriends of men's players than they do for those in the women's national team.
In reaction, Rugby Australia officials said they were working with Wallaroos players with a view to professionalism, while Australian legend Louise Burrows hoped the protest would lead to a resolution.
Kemp, 22, was touted as a future leader and was poised for a long and successful career in the gold jersey before switching to rugby league earlier this year.
Kemp is the latest in a long line of rugby union stars to shift to the NRLW as the competition professionalises.
The change reflects the rise in women's sport across the board, with soccer, AFLW and cricket all investing heavily in the female game.
The stunning success of the Matildas at the World Cup has also highlighted the benefits that flow from dedicating time and resources to women's sport.
Rugby risks falling further behind as the cash strapped code continues to focus efforts on the Wallabies.
The Wallaroos have had enough, the Australian women's team voicing their displeasure in an open letter to Rugby Australia on Sunday.
The treatment of players and the resources provided to them were key issues highlighted by the side. Many of the frustrations have been bubbling up for years and the experiences of those who have joined the NRLW have only highlighted the lack of progress in women's rugby.
"If RA don't want more players going to rugby league, they're going to have to make a change," Kemp said.
"Girls want to set themselves up to be an athlete and play a sport that rallies around them. I'm so glad I took the opportunity in the NRLW, I've been supported so well by the Raiders.
"If RA want to keep their players, they have to keep the ball rolling. They need massive change, they can't keep saying they want to do it soon, they have to do it now."
While tension has been building for a while, RA's decision to fly the Wallabies' partners to Sydney prior to the team's departure for the World Cup triggered Sunday's letter. A video highlighting the partners' treatment was met with criticism and quickly taken down.
Almost the entire squad posted the statement to their social media accounts, with multiple past players also jumping on board. It's understood the move caught the Wallaroos' coaching staff off guard and they are hoping the situation is resolved before the team's next Test match against New Zealand on September 30.
The letter outlines disparities between the men's and women's programs, including Wallabies business class flights and the $5 million deal to recruit Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i.
The move triggered crisis talks between RA and the players on Monday and Tuesday, with the group to wait for the outcome of the meetings before finalising their next course of action.
RA on Monday acknowledged it must continue to invest in women's rugby but defended the current path to professionalism.
"Rugby Australia will continue to involve the Wallaroos playing group, through RUPA, in all planning and developments regarding investment in women's rugby," RA said in a statement.
"We are taking steps towards a fully professional future for the Wallaroos and investing more broadly in women's rugby across national and community competitions - and we know we have a way to go.
"In line with RA's commitment to incorporate players on this journey, RA will continue to meet with the elected Super W representatives from each Super W team, the RUPA Women's Player Director, and the Wallaroos leadership group to listen and work together, to support our female athletes and their coaching and support teams."
The degree of unity shown by the Wallaroos has many optimistic RA will finally come to the table and facilitate positive change.
Retired legends, such as Louise Burrows, have long held concerns over the direction of the women's game. However, their fears were dismissed.
The former Wallaroo recognises change will not happen overnight but said the time had come for officials to prove they respect and value women's rugby.
The governing body is determined to enjoy success when Australia hosts the Women's World Cup in 2029, however, Burrows warned RA must invest today if they want the Wallaroos to recreate the Matildas' heroics.
"In the past when some of us expressed concerns they have said we're ungrateful and we should be happy with what we get," Burrows said.
"That's how someone like me was made to feel when we asked for something. That I should be grateful and that I'm whingeing and complaining.
"The girls coming together as one, hopefully they will come to some resolution. It may not be they're all professional next week, but hopefully they do actually listen and take it seriously."
