The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Riley McGown to race with Peter Bol, Joseph Deng at world championships

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley McGown has transformed his body since returning to athletics five years ago. Picture Instagram
Riley McGown has transformed his body since returning to athletics five years ago. Picture Instagram

Riley McGown was your typical 21-year-old boy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.