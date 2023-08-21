In a huge boost for the Canberra Raiders' hopes of hosting a home semi-final, fullback Jordan Rapana is free to play the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.
Rapana starred in the Green Machine's 36-24 win over Canterbury on Sunday, scoring a try, setting up three others and being his usual Energizer Bunny self.
But he also came under scrutiny for a couple of incidents where his knees caught Bulldogs winger Blake Wilson when he scored a try and second-rower Viliame Kikau in general play.
But the match review committee only charged Rapana for the Kikau incident in the 34th minute.
If he takes the early guilty plea, Rapana can escape with a $3000 fine for grade one dangerous contact.
If he fights it and loses he faces a two-match suspension.
Rapana was excellent in the custodian role against the Bulldogs and having him available to face the second-placed Broncos at Canberra Stadium will be a massive boost for the Raiders.
They're currently without Sebastian Kris (hamstring), while Xavier Savage played his first game back from a hamstring injury on the weekend.
READ MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
Winger Albert Hopoate is struggling with a rib injury that forced him to sit out the second half against Canterbury.
The Raiders have all but sewn up a semi-final berth by beating the Bulldogs, but are still confident of locking up a home final.
A win against the Broncos, who will be without star halfback Adam Reynolds (calf), would help make that happen.
More to come ...
NRL ROUND 26
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.