The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Canberra Raiders' Jordan Rapana can receive just a fine from match review committee

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana is free to play the Broncos this weekend. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana is free to play the Broncos this weekend. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

In a huge boost for the Canberra Raiders' hopes of hosting a home semi-final, fullback Jordan Rapana is free to play the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.