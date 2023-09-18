The Canberra Raiders have started their mission to re-sign more than half of their squad just 48 hours after their debut NRLW season ended in heartbreak, and a star rookie is on the verge of giving the club a major boost.
Rugby union convert Grace Kemp is expected to turn her back on the Wallaroos and make a long-term commitment to the Raiders and rugby league by signing a new contract in the coming months.
The 187cm tall Raiders prop and former ACT Brumbies No.8 was a standout for the Green Machine in her first NRLW season.
Signed on a one-year deal with a player option in her favour for 2024, Kemp's management on Monday confirmed the Harden product wants to remain a Raider, with goals to be a Jillaroo and NSW Blues star.
"She will take up her option and go again," her manager Craig Clifton told The Canberra Times.
"She absolutely loved the Raiders and will be a Raider as long as they want her.
"She loved the club, the coach, the community and how they've welcomed the team.
"She will not go back and play for the Wallaroos. She wants to be a Jillaroo, she wants to play State of Origin, and I believe she'll be in the Indigenous All Stars this year."
Kemp had a huge task to adapt to professional rugby league this year, but her improvement was rapid under Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick who is credited for instilling a strong culture at the club.
"It was a very big decision for Grace to join the Raiders. She was torn at the start after playing rugby union her whole life," Clifton said.
"She sees how professional the NRLW is and what it's going to become, and she'll be a part of this as long as she wants to be. And she wants to be a Raider."
Kemp's commitment is exactly what the Raiders hoped for when they began recruiting for their inaugural NRLW season. They wanted to be a club that was the envy of other teams and a place that attracted the best of the best.
With half the team now off-contract, the Raiders have already begun work to lock in their 2024 NRLW squad, which will ramp up after a season review.
"I'm pretty confident that the majority of our squad will stay," Borthwick said.
"Right now we're not in a position to tell players we don't want them for next year, with pre-season still eight months away.
"We'll get the playing group in, they'll have their medicals, go back home and play for their state comp sides again, and then we'll have a look at them again.
"We'll have a review and work out what worked well and where we're a bit deficient, and our focus will also be on our pathways, developing the next generation."
Key players like co-captains Simaima Taufa and Zahara Temara are signed on for another season in the capital, as well as fullback Apii Nicholls, halfback Ash Quinlan, hooker Chante Temara and prop Sophie Holyman.
Felice Quinlan didn't play due to injury but should be fit to return next season with winger Madison Bartlett, second-rower Monalisa Soliola, centre Mackenzie Wiki and English import Hollie-Mae Dodd.
Kemp's manager also represents utility Emma Barnes and Kiwi Cheyelle Robins-Reti and said they were also "about to be re-signed" by the Raiders.
Canberra's success as one of four expansion teams this season prompted talk this week of more new clubs joining the NRLW as soon as next year.
Borthwick joined a chorus of coaches and players urgingpatience, fearing too much too soon would be detrimental, rather than beneficial.
"Let's develop the talent, keep it to 10 teams and not rush into it," Borthwick said after the Raiders' 30-6 loss to the Titans in their final round at Bruce.
"There's plenty of time for us to expand, I just don't think next year or the year after is the way to go.
"It's a tough game and there's not enough experience out there at the moment. Let's give them time, especially in key positions, to develop and grow."
