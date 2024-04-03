The Canberra Times
ALP's commitment to light rail put us on the road to ruin

By Letters to the Editor
April 4 2024 - 5:30am
Canberrans just can't afford the Barr government's ambitious plan too extend light rail all the way to Woden. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Chief Minister seems reluctant to specify how much it would cost to extend the tram to Woden and beyond. Given that the one kilometre extension from Civic to the lake edge is reportedly costing around $1 billion and it is another 10 kilometres to Woden $10 billion is perhaps not out of the question (given the need to build a new Commonwealth Avenue bridge).

