The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 11, 1984

April 11 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1984, Hazel Hawke, the first wife of former prime minister, Bob Hawke, was in for a surprise. As she arrived to be photographed with Frank Moore, who was retiring after 38 years with the 'City Parks', the automatic lawn sprinklers suddenly activated and drenched the both of them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.