Times Past: April 11, 1984

On this day in 1984, Hazel Hawke, the first wife of former prime minister, Bob Hawke, was in for a surprise. As she arrived to be photographed with Frank Moore, who was retiring after 38 years with the 'City Parks', the automatic lawn sprinklers suddenly activated and drenched the both of them.
The head gardener, Mark Carmody, apologized for forgetting to turn off the sprinkler system, which he had set to start at 10 am. Despite the mishap, Hawke found it funny and was quickly dried off by a helpful assistant. Mr. Moore, wearing a well-worn hat, shared stories about his life and career.
Over his career, Moore planted many street trees in older southern suburbs and dealt with the trees that sometimes interfered with golf balls at the Federal golf course. For the last decade of his career, he worked as a gardener at The Lodge.
Mr. Moore fondly remembered tending the beautiful gardens at Telopea Park School, which were once considered the pride of Canberra. He later worked from the City Parks depot in Yarralumla, planting trees in Deakin and surrounding areas.
Throughout his time at The Lodge, Mr. Moore noted that the Prime Ministers and their spouses had varying levels of interest in the gardens. Philosophically, he believed that the gardens were essential for Prime Ministers to relax and find repose after their busy schedules.
Despite turning 64 and retiring, Mr. Moore was reluctant to leave The Lodge. In retirement, he looked forward to spending more time with his wife, Kathleen, tending to their own garden oasis in Yarralumla, growing vegetables, petunias, violas, hyacinths, and anything else he fancied.
