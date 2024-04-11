The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 12, 1989

By Ray Athwal
April 12 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1989, Rosemary Keane, Canberra's second quadruplet mother, was taking babies with her for a ride around the city. When she was only nine weeks pregnant, it was discovered she was expecting quadruplets.

